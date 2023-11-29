Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

