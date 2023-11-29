Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.65. Approximately 65,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 151,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $754.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $365,704.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,276 shares in the company, valued at $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Centrus Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 39.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

