Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Announces Earnings Results

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

