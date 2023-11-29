Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.25). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

