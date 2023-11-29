Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.58. 3,112,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,786. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

