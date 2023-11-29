Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,399,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,927,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 50,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Pfizer by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 540,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 338,042 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,410,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

