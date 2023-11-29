Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWEN

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 19,954,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 832,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.