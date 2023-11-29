Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.79. 36,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.