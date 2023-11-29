Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.79. 36,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

