Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 37,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.