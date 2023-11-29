Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 305.7% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 37,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.