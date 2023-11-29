Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.38

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.38 ($31.19) and traded as high as €29.93 ($32.89). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €29.90 ($32.86), with a volume of 819,637 shares trading hands.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.39.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.