Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.93

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 76558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.5 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.