Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 59974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$38.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

