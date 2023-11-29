Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$1.10. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares changing hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.