Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 260.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

