Corteva, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Corteva has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

