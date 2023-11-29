Creditcoin Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

