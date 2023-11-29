Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,946. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,894,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,815 shares of company stock worth $4,778,193 in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.