Critical Comparison: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 13 4 0 2.17 89bio 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus price target of $63.59, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. 89bio has a consensus price target of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 319.50%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 18.44% 51.59% 17.03% 89bio N/A -34.92% -30.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and 89bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.16 billion 2.15 $6.33 billion $3.94 12.37 89bio N/A N/A -$102.03 million ($1.99) -3.94

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats 89bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

