Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CSSG opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 million, a P/E ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.99.

In other Croma Security Solutions Group news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($10,799.55). Insiders own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

