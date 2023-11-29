Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %
LON CSSG opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 million, a P/E ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Croma Security Solutions Group
In other Croma Security Solutions Group news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($10,799.55). Insiders own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croma Security Solutions Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.