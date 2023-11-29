Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $9.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

