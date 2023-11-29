CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 21.86. 23,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,437. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1-year low of 20.68 and a 1-year high of 22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.67% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.