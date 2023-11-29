CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading Down 34% This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $564,278.64 and $5.89 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

