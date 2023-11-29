Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

DPSI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,230. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

