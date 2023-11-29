DEI (DEI) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $87.84 million and $149.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00184590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010530 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

