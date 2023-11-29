Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
Deswell Industries Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
