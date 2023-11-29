Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deswell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Further Reading

