dForce USD Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $394.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00184235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,882,038 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02414587 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.