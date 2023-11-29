Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. 13,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $461.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
