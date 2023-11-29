Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. 13,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $461.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

