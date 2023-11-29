dYdX Price Hits $3.25 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00008593 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $596.56 million and approximately $88.22 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is www.dydx.foundation. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.