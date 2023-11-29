Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Eastern Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.