ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0359

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $4,644.94 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.84 or 1.00050266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03419043 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,363.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

