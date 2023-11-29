Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.67 and traded as low as C$21.38. Enerplus shares last traded at C$21.44, with a volume of 407,547 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.89.

Enerplus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.84. Enerplus had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of C$600.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.9703704 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

