ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.99

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 52724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNGSY
ENN Energy Stock Performance
ENN Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
