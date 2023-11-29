ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.99

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 52724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNGSY

ENN Energy Stock Performance

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.