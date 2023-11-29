ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.
ENTREC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75.
ENTREC Company Profile
ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. As of March 10, 2020, the company operated from 11 locations throughout Alberta, North Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming with a fleet of 160 cranes and picker trucks, 720 multi-wheeled trailers, and 185 tractors, as well as 350 lines of specialized platform trailers.
