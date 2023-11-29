EOS Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. EOS has a market cap of $756.82 million and approximately $148.52 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001992 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003178 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002456 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,109,874,175 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.