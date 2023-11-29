Ethereum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,036.38 or 0.05364635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $244.85 billion and approximately $8.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,236 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

