Ethereum Classic Price Down 2.1% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $153.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $18.73 or 0.00049502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,831.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00184866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00590339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00437882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00122274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,278,359 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

