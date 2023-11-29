Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,809.81

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,809.81 ($35.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,926 ($36.96). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,919 ($36.87), with a volume of 1,183,637 shares.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.38) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.73) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,208.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,810.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,888.89%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

