Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $930.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $930.00 and last traded at $903.86, with a volume of 12042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.65.

Several research analysts have commented on FRFHF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.38.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

