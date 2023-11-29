Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Insider Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan Purchases 10,000,000 Shares

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG – Get Free Report) insider Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).
Fatfish Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About Fatfish Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fatfish Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Fatfish Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fatfish Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.