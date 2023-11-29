Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.27

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.0 %

FSV stock opened at GBX 273.90 ($3.46) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £887.72 million, a P/E ratio of 913.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel Foster bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,253.76). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity Special Values

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.