Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.27

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.27 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.0 %

FSV stock opened at GBX 273.90 ($3.46) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £887.72 million, a P/E ratio of 913.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel Foster bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £18,410 ($23,253.76). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

