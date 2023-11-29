First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

Shares of FBAK opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.10. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.30.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

