First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

