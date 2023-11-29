First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
