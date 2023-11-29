Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.64-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Five Below Stock Down 1.9 %

Five Below stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $50,684,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

