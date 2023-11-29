Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 29,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

