Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 29,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.