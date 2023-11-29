Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.