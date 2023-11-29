Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FSM stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,263. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

