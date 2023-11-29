Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.28 and traded as high as C$14.47. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 250,694 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.28.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.