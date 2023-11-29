FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRMO Price Performance

FRMO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.