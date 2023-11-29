Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

