Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Up 333.3% in November

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,084.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

